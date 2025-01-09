Man in Philippines pours gasoline & sets elderly mother-in-law on fire, asks child to take video

Man in the Philippines pours gasoline & sets elderly mother-in-law on fire

A 55-year-old man poured gasoline and set his 84-year-old mother-in-law on fire at their home in Carcar City, Cebu, Philippines on Sunday (5 Jan).

According to reports, the elderly woman had refused to tell him where his wife had fled, which sparked his anger.

The man even asked his 11-year-old son to film their grandmother as she burned. In the video, the child’s cries could be heard as he witnessed the incident.

The child told GMA News that their father was drunk when he asked them to take a video of their grandmother, who was doing the laundry.

“My dad took a phone and handed it to me. He told me to take a video of my grandmother,” he recounted.

“They were talking and then my dad took a tumbler containing gas from his bag. I could smell it.”

Man accuses mother-in-law of brainwashing wife

The suspect and the victim have had previous grudges, said Carcar Police Chief Ruel Burlat.

According to the suspect, the mother-in-law was brainwashing his wife, who left and has not returned home since December.

Police Staff Sergeant Japhet Saavedra also explained that the husband and wife had an incident of dispute that turned into a physical fight.

Furthermore, the assailant’s son said his mother left as his father had been assaulting her.

Elderly victim in critical condition

The assailant attempted to flee after committing the crime, but his neighbours performed citizen’s arrest and handed him over to the police, who had been looking for him. He will be charged with frustrated murder. “He won’t be forgiven. What he did to my grandmother was pitiful. He did that to her despite her old age. He has no respect,” his son told GMA News.

Meanwhile, the victim was sent to a nearby hospital but had to be transferred to a bigger medical centre.

She reportedly sustained third-degree burns and is currently in critical condition.

