Mother in Japan removes daughter’s ventilator after 5 years’ care, gets probation

Mother in Japan sentenced to probation after removing daughter’s ventilator

A Fukuoka District Court judge has sentenced a mother to probation for removing her daughter’s ventilator and ending her life.

Although the prosecution originally requested a five year prison sentence, the judge agreed with the defence that the mother’s tough circumstances afforded her some leniency.

Instead, she was given five years of probation on 18 July, which if broken, would result in three years of prison.

According to NHK, the judge stated that the mother had been caring for her bedridden daughter day and night for more than five years, therefore her degree of responsibility should be greatly reduced.

Mum removes daughter’s ventilator

In January, 45-year-old Junko Fukusaki removed her daughter’s ventilator which ended up killing the 7-year-old girl, who has been suffering from a congenital disease.

According to NTV, the distraught mother then took a large dose of medicine and collapsed next to her daughter.

The mum survived and was subsequently charged with the murder of her own daughter.

During trial, she revealed what had caused her to attempt a double suicide.

She said that based on comments from her family, she had come to believe that both her and her daughter had become “unnecessary”.

“Why would family say something like this to me when [my daughter] was simply trying her best to live despite her illness,” said the mum.

“And I’m just trying my best to raise her? It would be better if she wasn’t there, and I thought there would be no point in me living if she wasn’t there.”

What pushed her over the edge, however, was when her husband seemed more worried about attending a party than helping her with their child.

In court, she cited an instance when her husband merely clicked his tongue and complained about not getting enough sleep when she asked him for some assistance.

Judge grants mum leniency

During his ruling, the judge handed Ms Fukusaki five years of probation.

To explain the reason for his leniency, the judge said: “She cared for and raised her daughter day and night for over five years.”

Due to 7-year-old’s congenital disease, she was bedridden and unable to move on her own.

He added that it was impossible to underestimate how painful it was to hear her husband’s words, or how stifling it was to be unable to share the joys of seeing her child grow.

Therefore, he sentenced her to three years of prison, suspended to five years of probation instead of the original five years of prison that the prosecution sought.

Additionally, the manager of a medical facility the mother and daughter frequented also testified in the case.

“One time when her daughter’s ventilator broke, she used a device to manually pump air for her daughter for eight hours while waiting for a repairman,” the manager said.

Featured image adapted from docomo and NTV.