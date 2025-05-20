Mother in Thailand hires hitman to kill own son after allegedly being abused for a year over drugs

Thai mother puts hit to kill son after enduring year-long drug-fuelled abuse

In a shocking turn of events, a 55-year-old mother in Thailand hired a hitman to kill her own son after allegedly enduring a year of relentless abuse from him over drugs.

According to 3Plus News, the woman, from Udon Thani Province, finally snapped after months of being physically assaulted whenever she refused to fund her son’s methamphetamine habit.

Son found fatally shot near village field

On Tuesday morning (13 May), the body of 27-year-old Mr Pornchai (name transliterated from Thai) was found at a small hut near a field in Nong Bua Ban Village, Sum Sao Subdistrict, Phen District.

At the scene, the victim’s mother, Ms Pensri (name transliterated from Thai), broke down in tears and reportedly argued with police officers, initially refusing to allow her son’s body to be taken for an autopsy.

She eventually relented, and an investigation into the cause of death proceeded.

Mother & stepfather plotted murder

Police have arrested three suspects, including the alleged mastermind — the victim’s own mother.

Reports by Thai outlet Daily News revealed that Ms Pensri and her husband and the victim’s stepfather, 61-year-old Mr Somphak (name transliterated from Thai), had promised to pay 50,000 baht (S$1,950) to 53-year-old Mr Sangkhom, a friend of the stepfather, to carry out the hit.

Mr Sangkhom told investigators that the mother had been living in fear and suffering abuse for a year. Her son, allegedly addicted to meth, refused to work and would physically assault her whenever she declined to give him money for drugs.

Feeling she had no other escape, she turned to murder.

On the day of the incident, Mr Sangkhom and Mr Somphak tricked the victim into going to the field under the guise of repairing a broken tricycle.

Once there, the stepfather leaned in and quietly instructed the hitman to shoot.

The first bullet grazed the victim’s cheek. The second struck him in the forehead. Fearing he might still be alive, the stepfather allegedly ordered a final shot directly into his chest.

All three suspects have since been charged with premeditated murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

Public urges stronger drug-related laws

Locals were stunned by the incident but expressed sympathy for the mother.

Many believe she was pushed to her breaking point after enduring years of abuse.

“No mother would want to kill her own child, unless she truly had no choice,” one resident told reporters.

The tragedy has sparked renewed calls for stronger laws and urgent reform around drug addiction in Thailand. Villagers have urged the Prime Minister and relevant authorities to treat drug users as patients, and isolate them if necessary, to prevent such horrors.

Also read: Woman In M’sia Allegedly Hires Hitman To Kill Husband For Insurance Money, Arrested By Police



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Morning News on YouTube.