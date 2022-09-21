Woman In M’sia Allegedly Hires Hitman To Kill Husband For Insurance Money, Arrested By Police

Woman Arrested For Hiring Hitman To Kill Husband For Insurance Money In Selangor

A 37-year-old woman in Malaysia was recently arrested after allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her husband for his insurance money.

The accused was formerly a court interpreter while her 41-year-old husband worked as a tow truck driver and a car parts salesman.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the murder occurred at around 1.40am last Thurday (15 Sep) at a terrace house in Taman Aneka Baru in Klang, Selangor.

The police have since apprehended five suspects, including the man’s wife, for further investigation.

Woman hired hitman who stabbed her husband 14 times

China Press reports that the woman was at home with her two children when the hitman entered their house to commit the crime.

The assailant stabbed the woman’s husband 14 times in his chest, arms, and face.

After the attack, her husband attempted to climb over the gate to call for help, but subsequently died from his injuries.

The hitman proceeded to stage the scene to make it look like a robbery.

Commotion attracts neighbours’ attention

When the couple’s neighbours heard the commotion, they went over to investigate.

Following a trail of bloody handprints, they discovered the husband lying on the ground and quickly called the police.

When officers questioned the wife, she pretended to be deeply upset. She claimed that two masked men had broken into their house and stabbed her husband to death.

She added that the perpetrators stole several designer bags, gold jewellery, and S$12,300 (RM40,000) in cash before fleeing in a BMW, Sin Chew Daily reports.

In total, the wife estimates that they lost a total of S$30,700 (RM100,000).

CCTV footage reveals she hired the hitman

Although the woman instructed the hitman to remove the hard drive from the security camera in the house, investigators still managed to uncover a memory card from the CCTV that captured the true nature of the incident.

This led them to identify the wife as the biggest suspect in the crime.

After she was arrested, the wife confessed that she and the hitman were acquaintances. It is suspected that she plotted to have her husband killed for his insurance money.

Neighbours said that the couple, who have three children, rarely quarrelled and appeared loving.

Police arrest 4 other suspects

China Press reports that after the murder, the hitman fled the scene and drove all the way to Negeri Sembilan.

Authorities later arrested four local men in connection with the case. They also seized the BMW they used to escape and recovered all the valuables that were stolen from the house.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the four men, who are between the ages of 20 and 36, have multiple criminal records.

Police said that they will detain the five suspects to assist in the investigations. After that, the Deputy Public Prosecutor will decide the next course of action.

