Mother in Thailand accused of pimping 12-year-old daughter with mental disabilities to men in 70s

A mother in Thailand is under investigation for the alleged pimping of her own 12-year-old daughter, who has mental disabilities, to a group of elderly men aged between 60 and 75.

The case first came to light when appalled locals reported the mother to the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women.

According to Matichon, the foundation then worked with local authorities to investigate the case.

Damning testimony from daughter

According to Thai media Honekrasae, authorities visited the village in Loei province on 16 Sept to question the girl.

The 12-year-old confirmed that her mother had been exchanging sex for money.

The 31-year-old woman had also prevented her daughter from attending school since she completed sixth grade.

“Once I finished sixth grade, my mum stopped me from attending school,” the girl told authorities. “She made me look after my younger siblings.”

The pre-teen also confirmed that her mother received money from men in the surrounding area in exchange for sexual services, with payments ranging from ฿400-1,000 (S$16-40) each time.

The girl’s grandfather corroborated that his granddaughter has mental disabilities.

Following this, the Pavena Foundation placed the girl into a local shelter for her safety.

Police investigate seven men connected to case

A police follow-up on 19 Sept revealed that the girl’s mother would drop her off at a hotel and receive payment.

The woman was arrested and questioned, where she admitted to exchanging money for sex. However, according to Channel 7 News, she denied accusations that she had pimped out her own daughter.

She claimed she had turned to prostitution to earn money for the family’s financial needs.

On 25 Sept, police arrested a 75-year-old man connected to the case and charged him with sexual assault of a minor.

In a disturbing attempt to justify his actions, the man claimed he never had sex with her, insisting he only rubbed up against her body as they slept in the same bed.

Police are still investigating the six other men connected to the case.

