Mother found dead with baby under HDB block likely suffered from postpartum depression: Coroner

Mother found dead with baby under HDB block likely suffered from postpartum depression, says coroner

In December 2023, a 33-year-old woman and her three-week-old baby were found dead under the HDB block where they lived.

The woman had no prior psychiatric diagnosis, but her family noticed she was emotionally struggling after giving birth to her son.

According to The Straits Times (ST), State Coroner Adam Nakhoda ruled on Tuesday (11 Feb) that the woman likely suffered from undiagnosed postpartum depression.

Her death was ruled a suicide, while her son’s was classified as unlawful killing.

While she had shown early signs of distress, her suicide still came as a shock to her family, Coroner Nakhoda said in his verdict.

No foul play was suspected, according to Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Ang Yu Shen, the investigating officer handling the case.

Mother installed digital lock on door before death

On the morning of 3 Dec 2023, the woman told their confinement nanny to run errands at a nearby supermarket while their maid was at church.

Upon her return, the nanny noticed police officers downstairs but didn’t think much of it.

When she got to their home, she found a new digital lock installed on their gate. Unable to enter, she rang the doorbell, waking the woman’s husband, who was still sleeping.

He was surprised to see the new lock and found a card with a six-digit code to unlock the door.

When the nanny mentioned the police presence downstairs, he went to check—only to learn from officers that his wife and son had died.

Mother showed signs of postpartum depression before tragedy

The woman’s husband and other witnesses observed that she was highly stressed and showing signs of postpartum depression.

ASP Ang shared that a week before her death, she confided in her mother that she felt incapable of caring for her baby.

She also voiced her struggles to her younger sister and husband, expressing a desire to switch to formula milk for her baby. Although her sister reassured her that it was okay, she felt guilty about it.

The woman was also anxious about her son’s jaundice and was having trouble producing breast milk.

Despite these struggles, her husband believed she was self-aware enough to seek help if necessary.

However, she had hinted at dark thoughts and suicide. Their confinement nanny also saw her crying multiple times, saying she felt inadequate as a mother.

Coroner Nakhoda urged those experiencing suicidal thoughts to seek support from medical professionals and organisations like the Samaritans of Singapore.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, here are some hotlines to reach out to for support:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

