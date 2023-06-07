Mother & Son Hurl Pots & Knives From Sembawang Flat While Yelling At Each Other, Both Arrested

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Mother & Son Arrested After Hurling Pots & Knives Out Of Flat

A man, 22, and his mother, 57, were apprehended after they hurled an object at a female police officer.

This was after the man had allegedly gone hysterical out of the blue, causing emotions to run high between him and his mother.

As a result, the pair also hurled pots and knives out of their flat in Sembawang while yelling at each other until the police stepped in.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened on Monday (5 June) at around 2pm.

Mother & son threw pots & other items during altercation

It took place at a residential unit at Block 415 Sembawang Drive, where a couple lives with their two sons. The son involved in this case is their younger child.

The police were already at the scene and had cordoned off a section of the block when reporters from Shin Min arrived.

There were also two racks meant for flower pots outside the said unit. One of the racks is believed to belong to neighbours.

The scene was a mess — one pot was already on the ground floor. Mud covered the walkway outside the unit as well as the seventh-floor stairwell.

Pair hurled household items at police officers

Per Shin Min, the agitated mother-son pair were in an altercation when the police arrived.

When they saw the police, they reportedly started hurling household items at the officers. One of the objects hit a female officer and injured her.

As the mother and son were not cooperative, the police had to enter the unit to subdue them before placing them under arrest.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed with Shin Min that a 30-year-old female police officer sustained slight injuries from the altercation.

The police subsequently arrested the mother and son for voluntarily causing hurt and using abusive language against a public servant.

Medical staff also injured by crossfire

Before the police reached, medical staff were already at the scene to bring the son to a medical facility.

The son then apparently threw a sharp object at one of the medical personnel when they opened the door to the unit. It happened so fast the staff did not have time to react.

“Everything happened so fast, I don’t even know what he threw,” said the injured staff, 29, who prefers to remain unnamed.

The sharp object had made a small cut on the medical staff’s neck. Fortunately, it was not a serious injury.

None of the other medical personnel were injured.

After the staff was hit, he escaped downstairs and called the police.

Following that, the son proceeded to throw items down from the unit.

He ended up hurling seven flower pots, four knives, and some washing machine parts out of the flat within five minutes.

When the police arrived, they spent considerable time in the unit before bringing the pair down to the police car and escorting them away.

Neighbour said son has autism

A neighbour of the family shared with Shin Min that the son has autism, and his mother usually takes very good care of him.

The mother is also generally a pleasant neighbour. She would try to greet her despite her English not being the best.

However, the neighbour observed that the mother has looked more tired for the past month.

The neighbour’s domestic helper also noticed broken furniture in the family’s unit, including a broken washing machine and rack.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.