Motorcyclist knocks off front bumper of car in Balestier collision, pillion rider tumbles onto road

Car loses front bumper in collision with motorcycle in Balestier, 1 injured

An unfortunate driver lost the front bumper of their car in a collision with a motorcycle on Balestier Road.

The incident allegedly occurred at 8.09am on 29 Sept, according to the timestamp in the video posted on the Facebook page SGRV.

In the footage, a Toyota attempted to make a turn from Jalan Datoh onto a crowded Balestier Road.

An SBS Transit bus and another car stopped outside of the junction’s yellow box to allow the vehicles to make the turn.

However, a lane-splitting motorcycle continued onwards as the car entered the yellow box.

Pillion rider falls from motorcycle after colliding with car

The motorcyclist attempted to dodge, but ended up hitting the car anyway.

The collision ended up breaking off the car’s entire front bumper, license plate and all.

Additionally, the pillion rider tumbled onto the road. As they pushed themselves up, they were clutching their body in pain.

Both involved motorists stopped and alighted.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to the accident at about 8.15am.

They conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

MS News has also reached out to the police for more information.

Netizens baffled by flimsy Toyota bumper

Most netizens blamed the motorcyclist for the accident. One of them pointed out that the rider should have seen the other vehicles stopping at the yellow box.

As such, they should have prepared for the possibility of a car making a turn and approached more carefully.

Additionally, another commenter noted that the bus prevented the car driver from seeing oncoming vehicles.

One user questioned why the bumper was so easily torn off, comparing it to tofu.

Another netizen was so shocked at the ease of the bumper falling off that they didn’t even care about who to blame for the accident.

They jokingly questioned if the Toyota Sienta used cable ties to secure its bumper.

Also read: Motorcyclist flung into air after crashing into car on TPE, narrowly misses another rider

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.