Father & 4-year-old son on motorcycle fall into ditch after accident with car in M’sia, car overturns

Motorcycle falls into a ditch after accident with car

A motorcycle carrying a man and his young son fell into a ditch in Penang, following an accident with a car.

The car involved also skidded before it overturned into the same ditch, Astro Awani reported.

The incident occurred at around 8am on Saturday (11 April).

Car driver missing from scene

Upon arrival at the scene, the Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) found two individuals in the ditch, waiting for rescue.

These were a 39-year-old father and his 4-year-old son, who were riding the motorcycle and suffered minor injuries from the accident.

The authorities also discovered the overturned car in the ditch.

“However, the driver of the car was not at the location when the fire brigade arrived,” said Penang JBPM Assistant Director of the Fire and Rescue Operations Division John Sagun Francis.

Father and son taken to hospital

Paramedics provided initial treatment to the father and son at the scene.

Both victims were then taken to Penang Hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the car driver’s whereabouts are unknown, Kwongwah reported.

The exact cause of the accident also remains under investigation.

Also read: 3 men pull elderly woman out of overturned car wreck in M’sia before it catches fire

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Featured image adapted from Guangming Daily.