S’pore Motorcycle Convoy Nearly Swept Away In M’sia Flood, Gets Help From Army Personnel

Singapore Motorcycle Convoy Nearly Swept Away In Malaysia Flood

The rainy season has hit Singapore pretty hard lately, but things seem to be tougher over in neighbouring Malaysia. The downpour there has resulted in floods across the country, one of which affected a convoy of high-powered motorcycles from Singapore.

On Wednesday (25 Jan), the convoy in question got caught in a flood in Mersing on their way to Kuantan, Pahang.

The waters were reportedly so strong that they nearly swept away the motorcycles as well as riders.

Luckily, army personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces were in the area and managed to come to their aid.

There were no casualties from the incident, and the motorcyclists were able to continue with their journey.

Singapore motorcyclists braved the Malaysia flood waters

According to The Star, Mersing’s district police chief, Superintendent Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani, explained that the group of motorcyclists from Singapore were on their way to Kuantan, Pahang. Despite the dangerous floods along Jalan Nitar, they attempted to forge ahead.

However, one of the motorcycles broke down while treading the floodwaters. This led to a domino effect, and the flood nearly swept away both the vehicle and its rider.

No casualties from incident

Thankfully for the convoy, several army personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces were on patrol duty around Kampung Jamari, Mersing.

They spotted the motorcycle convoy and attended to the group, helping them to get out of the flood.

BERITA Mediacorp stated that no injuries were reported. The motorcycle convoy managed to make its way through the flood with the assistance of a tow truck.

It’s unclear if the convoy will be heading home soon, but we wish them a safe journey to their next destination.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Community Roda Johor on Facebook