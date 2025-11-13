Motorcyclist & BMW driver both beat red light at Jurong West, collide with one another

BMW driver running red light in Jurong West hits motorcyclist doing the same, one person taken to hospital

When a motorcyclist and a BMW driver decided to run a red light in Jurong, their journey ended almost immediately.

Just a few metres down the road, the two vehicles collided, knocking the rider over.

Motorcycle drives through red light and overtakes car

The incident occurred on 9 Nov at around 8.50pm, according to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Dashcam footage posted on the SGRV FRONT MAN Facebook page showed the vehicles waiting at a traffic light on Jurong West Street 61, outside Jurong West Primary School.

The BMW had gone past the stop line and stopped partially on the pedestrian crossing.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist inched forward on the car’s left.

The car followed suit, moving slightly, until the motorcyclist decided to run the red light entirely. He rode into the BMW’s lane.

BMW rear-ends motorcyclist after driving through red light

Immediately, the BMW also drove through the crossing despite the red light.

It promptly rear-ended the motorcycle a second later, sending the rider tumbling onto the road.

He managed to get up quickly, while the car’s driver alighted to check on him.

Meanwhile, the vehicles that didn’t run the red light overtook the two of them and went on their way.

SCDF told MS News that they conveyed a person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

MS News has also reached out to the police for comments on the incident.

Netizens joke that it’s ‘the blind leading the blind’

Facebook users had little sympathy for either party.

One netizen said both motorists were too impatient. They suggested that the rider wrongly assumed that the light would turn green soon, and the driver followed without thinking.

“This is a good textbook example of blind leading the blind,” another commenter laughed.

One user quipped that after their failed attempts to get ahead, they could now “slowly chat” in place after the accident.

