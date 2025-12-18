Motorcyclist crashes into elephant on M’sia road, animal smashes vehicle in rage

Motorcyclist collides with elephant, flees to escape animal’s rage

A motorcyclist crashed into an elephant on the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway (JRTB) in Perak, Malaysia, on 10 Dec.

Luckily, the 36-year-old Malay male rider managed to get up and escape the scene before the angered animal began smashing his vehicle, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Rider tries to swerve but fails

According to Buletin TV, Gerik District Police Chief Superintendent Abdul Samad Othman said his department received a report regarding the incident at 9.30pm.

Investigations revealed that the unnamed rider was passing through the highway on his way home when he saw the elephant on his path.

“He tried to swerve, but the impact still occurred,” said the police chief.

The victim then fell, but was able to get up and run away before the elephant began attacking his motorcycle.

Motorcyclist takes refuge in nearby lorry

The motorcycle’s left and right cover set was destoyed, and other parts of its body were damaged as a result of the attack.

Meanwhile, based on viral footage, the rider received help from other road users and took shelter in a nearby lorry.

According to Mr Abdul Samad, the rider sustained minor injuries and was sent to Gerik Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, the police chief urged road users to be more careful when driving through the JRTB, as wildlife may cross the road at any time.

