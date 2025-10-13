Motorcyclist & cyclist sent to hospital after accident with truck along Sims Ave East

Motorcyclist & cyclist involved in 4-vehicle crash along Sims Ave East

A motorcyclist and a cyclist were both sent to the hospital after being involved in an accident with a truck along Sims Ave East on Sunday (12 Oct).

Footage sent in by a Shin Min Daily News reader showed a man lying on the road, being attended to by rescue personnel.

Truck with morocycle in front of it at the scene

The clip also showed a white truck stopped in the middle of the road, with a motorcycle lying on its side in front of it.

A crowd had gathered at the side of the road to gawk at the incident.

Shin Min reporters who arrived at the scene, which is opposite Kembangan MRT station, observed that a motorcycle and a bicycle had been moved to the side of the road and were to be towed away.

One traffic police officer remained nearby.

Witnesses heard a loud crash

A 46-year-old convenience store assistant named Mary told Shin Min that she had heard a loud crash and initially thought it was workers unloading goods.

Later, a customer told her that a traffic accident had occurred outside.

A 24-year-old bakery employee also heard the crash and ran out quickly.

She saw someone lying on the road and people running over to help him.

At about 8pm, paramedics arrived and took him to an ambulance.

Motorcyclist & cyclist were conscious after Sims Ave East accident

In response to queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 7.40pm on 12 Oct.

It took place along Sims Ave East, in the direction of New Upper Changi Road, and involved a truck, two motorcycles and a bicycle.

Two people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state — a 53-year-old male motorcyclist and a 52-year-old female cyclist.

SCDF said both of them were conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

A third person was assessed for minor injuries but declined hospital treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 1 motorcyclist dies & another gets sent to hospital after accident along PIE

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.