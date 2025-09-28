Motorcyclist faints on BKE road shoulder, nearly gets run over by truck

Netizens suggested that the hot weather had caused the rider to faint.

28 Sep 2025

Motorcyclist stops & passes out on BKE road shoulder, other riders come to help

A motorcyclist fainted suddenly along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) and came within inches of being run over by a passing truck.

The incident took place at about 10.45am on 27 Sept, on the BKE heading towards Woodlands Checkpoint.

Footage shared by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) began by showing the expressway bustling with heavy traffic — motorcycles, cars, and large lorries speeding past.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after fainting on BKE

In the midst of it, a motorcyclist came into frame on the road shoulder, slowing to a stop.

motorcyclist bke shoulder

They then immediately passed out, both rider and vehicle falling over simultaneously.

The rider collapsed partially onto the first leftmost lane, narrowly avoiding being run over by a truck.

motorcyclist bke shoulder

While on the road, the motorcyclist appeared to be unconscious and unresponsive as vehicles passed by.

motorcyclist bke shoulder

Several other riders quickly stopped to help, while other vehicles slowed down and went around the fallen motorcyclist.

motorcyclist bke shoulder

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they conveyed one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after responding to the scene.

Hot weather prime suspect for rider fainting

Several netizens suggested that the scorching hot weather and dehydration had caused the motorcyclist to faint.

One user theorised that the rider came to a stop on the road shoulder in the first place due to not feeling well, only to pass out.

Another commenter noted that the unconscious rider was inches away from being run over by the truck.

