Netizen Appeals For Witnesses In AYE Tuas Accident Involving Motorcyclist

While the number of road accidents may have fallen this year, accidents involving motorcyclists are still alarmingly common.

In the wee hours of Tuesday (10 Nov), an accident reportedly occured along the AYE which resulted in the demise of a motorcyclist.

The next day, a netizen took to Facebook to appeal for witnesses and footage of the accident.

Fatal accident along AYE on 10 Nov

According to the Facebook post, the fatal accident happened on Tuesday (10 Nov) at around 4-4.30am.

It reportedly happened along AYE towards Tuas, after the Buona Vista exit, right outside National University Hospital (NUH).

MS News has reached out to the Facebook user for more information.

Appeal for witnesses in accident involving motorcyclist

Information about the accident, however, appears to be scarce.

A netizen, whose relation to the deceased was not disclosed, took to Facebook on Wednesday (11 Nov) to appeal for information on the accident.

The vehicle involved in the accident is a red motorcycle, with the vehicle plate number FBK7687R.

Witnesses or anyone with videos or pictures of the accident are urged to contact the netizen via Facebook.

Condolences to the motorcyclist

Dealing with the sudden loss of a loved one is an incredibly painful experience.

Having to do so without knowledge about the circumstances of the accident must be all the more difficult.

We hope the victim’s family and friends will soon be able to gain clarity about the accident.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to his loved ones in such a tough time.

