Motorcycle Swered Into Opposite Road After Getting Struck By Turning Van

In the case of a serious accident, every second count when it comes to providing medical attention to those injured.

On Thursday (8 Oct), a motorcyclist was travelling along Gambas Avenue when he was struck by a turning van. The motorcycle subsequently swerved into the opposite road, where it hit a taxi.

Coincidentally, an ambulance happened to be driving by, and the medics promptly attended to the injured rider.

Motorcycle got struck by van at Gambas Avenue, ended up on opposite road

According to Facebook footage, a motorcycle was travelling along Gambas Avenue on Thursday (8 Oct) evening when it was hit by a right-turning van.

The impact from the collision spun the motorcycle – along with the rider – and sent it in the direction of the opposite lane.

The motorbike soon mounted the road divider and found itself on the other side of the road with oncoming traffic.

A yellow taxi travelling along the centre lane attempts to siam the motorcycle by swerving to its left, but could not do so in time.

As the cab driver slams on its brakes, the motorbike collides into the vehicle, leaving the rider sprawling in the middle of the road.

The impact left a huge dent on the taxi’s front bonnet, and its right side-mirror was seen barely hanging from the vehicle.

Ambulance driving by came to rider’s aid

Right at that moment, an ambulance drove by on the other side of the road, with its ambulance blaring.

While the ambulance disappears out of the frame, medics were later seen rushing to the rider’s aid.

Another photo showed that the ambulance had stopped on the rightmost lane of the opposite road.

Ambulance was returning from another call

Responding to MS News queries, an SCDF spokesperson said the accident happened near the junction of Gambas Ave and Gambas Crescent.

The medic crew on the ambulance had noticed the accident and promptly attended to the rider before he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

According to the spokesperson, the ambulance happened to be “returning from another call”.

Get well soon!

We hope the rider in question did not suffer any major injuries and will make a smooth recovery soon.

While he might be lucky to have medics tend to him minutes after the accident, let’s all be extra cautious when on the road to prevent similar cases from happening.

