It’s goodie bags, not fines: Motorcyclist in M’sia panics & tries to flee from roadblock

Motorcyclist in Malaysia stumbles trying to flee roadblock when officers were handing out goodies for Hari Raya

On 18 March, a Threads user shared a clip of a motorcyclist in Malaysia attempting to flee a police roadblock in panic.

He even fell to the ground as he tried to escape, without realising that the officers had just been handing out free goodies for Hari Raya.

The clip quickly went viral, garnering over 10,000 likes in just a day.

Fleeing from freebies

In the clip, a traffic police roadblock can be seen handing out goodies to passing motorcyclists when a rider panics.

He attempted a U-turn against the flow of traffic, driving straight off the road and into a barrier.

This caused him to lose his balance and eventually stumble and fall to the ground.

At this point, one of the concerned officers walked over to check on the motorcyclist. However, the man simply got up and began wheeling his vehicle around the corner.

The clip ends with a few motorcyclists slowing their bikes to check on what the fuss is about behind them.

Netizens crack jokes over his panic

In the caption, the original poster (OP) remarked that it was funny to see the man turn down his own good fortune.

When it was reshared by The Sun, many commenters immediately surmised that the motorcyclist must have done something wrong. Some speculated that he had no license or was driving a stolen bike.

Other attempts to avoid roadblocks are not always this funny, however.

Last month, a 34-year-old man in Singapore led police on an hour-long chase after he sped through a roadblock. After he was arrested, police found that he had been driving without a license.

Also read: Unlicensed driver arrested after evading roadblock at Paya Lebar, led police on hour-long chase



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Featured image adapted from @rizani.daud on Threads.