Motorcyclist in Vietnam goes viral for carrying 4 female passengers on back of vehicle without helmets

Motorcyclist in Vietnam seen ferrying four female passengers on vehicle without helmets, gets fined

A motorcyclist in Vietnam went viral after a video surfaced of him carrying four female passengers on the back of his vehicle without helmets.

This eventually caught the attention of the police, who quickly identified the man and fined him for the violation.

According to local news site Tuổi Trẻ, he incident took place on 30 Oct at around 7.30pm along Tran Duy Hung Street in Hanoi.

Motorcyclist ferries four women in Hanoi without helmets

The man, identified as a 19-year-old from Hai Phong City, was seen giving a ride to four women at the same time.

All the people on board the motorcycle, including the motorcyclist himself, were not wearing helmets.

The unusual sight drew stares from passersby, many of whom whipped out their phones to record the group.

Videos and photos of the motorcyclist and his passengers soon spread widely on social media, sparking outrage and disbelief.

Police track down & fine rider

Police swiftly launched an investigation after receiving reports about the incident. The man was later identified and brought in for questioning, where he admitted to the offence.

He confessed that he had borrowed the motorcycle from relatives to work as a ride-hailing driver.

As a result, police fined him VND3 million (S$149) for multiple violations. These included carrying too many passengers on a motorcycle, riding without a helmet, and transporting passengers without helmets.

Police also made him sign an agreement not to repeat these offences.

