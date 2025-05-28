 SG Election Notice
GE 2025: Click here for the latest updates.

Motorcyclist dies after dashing through police roadblock & crashing into car at Geylang road junction

Latest News Singapore

The car driver was sent to hospital after his car flipped over.

By - 29 May 2025, 1:09 am

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Motorcyclist had failed to stop at a red light in Geylang

A young motorcyclist has died after dashing through a police roadblock and crashing into a car at a road traffic junction in Geylang.

Footage of the aftermath was posted on Facebook early on Wednesday (28 May) morning, showing that the police had cordoned off the junction of Guillemard Road and Geylang Road.

Source: CK Chan on Facebook

Motorcycle & car seen flipped over along Geylang Road

In the middle of the junction, what appeared to be a motorcycle was lying on its side.

Source: CK Chan on Facebook

It was surrounded by many police officers, with a police vehicle seen in the distance.

Source: CK Chan on Facebook

Farther down Geylang Road, a white car had flipped on its right side.

Source: CK Chan on Facebook

The Toyota’s rear window had been completely shattered.

Source: CK Chan on Facebook

Two police cars were in front of and behind the car.

Source: CK Chan on Facebook

Debris was scattered across the road.

Source: CK Chan on Facebook

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 2.30am on 28 May that an accident had occurred at the junction.

Source: @LTAtrafficnews on X

Motorcyclist dashes through police roadblock in Geylang

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the Traffic Police (TP) was conducting a roadblock along Guillemard Road in the direction towards Paya Lebar Road at 1.50am on 28 May.

TP officers spotted a motorcycle stopping before the roadblock point and approached the motorcyclist.

However, the motorcyclist rode forward and dashed through the roadblock.

He also failed to stop at the red light at the junction of Guillemard Road and Geylang Road, resulting in a collision with a car.

Motorcyclist passes away in hospital

The 20-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital unconscious.

The driver of the car, a 64-year-old man, was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at 1.50am, told MS News that they were both conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The motorcyclist subsequently passed away in the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Motorcyclist in S’pore scuffles with traffic police after refusing to stop for routine check in Bukit Panjang

Motorcyclist in S’pore scuffles with traffic police after refusing to stop for routine check in Bukit Panjang

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CK Chan on Facebook.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
  • More From Author