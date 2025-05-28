Motorcyclist dies after dashing through police roadblock & crashing into car at Geylang road junction

Motorcyclist had failed to stop at a red light in Geylang

A young motorcyclist has died after dashing through a police roadblock and crashing into a car at a road traffic junction in Geylang.

Footage of the aftermath was posted on Facebook early on Wednesday (28 May) morning, showing that the police had cordoned off the junction of Guillemard Road and Geylang Road.

Motorcycle & car seen flipped over along Geylang Road

In the middle of the junction, what appeared to be a motorcycle was lying on its side.

It was surrounded by many police officers, with a police vehicle seen in the distance.

Farther down Geylang Road, a white car had flipped on its right side.

The Toyota’s rear window had been completely shattered.

Two police cars were in front of and behind the car.

Debris was scattered across the road.

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 2.30am on 28 May that an accident had occurred at the junction.

Motorcyclist dashes through police roadblock in Geylang

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the Traffic Police (TP) was conducting a roadblock along Guillemard Road in the direction towards Paya Lebar Road at 1.50am on 28 May.

TP officers spotted a motorcycle stopping before the roadblock point and approached the motorcyclist.

However, the motorcyclist rode forward and dashed through the roadblock.

He also failed to stop at the red light at the junction of Guillemard Road and Geylang Road, resulting in a collision with a car.

Motorcyclist passes away in hospital

The 20-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital unconscious.

The driver of the car, a 64-year-old man, was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at 1.50am, told MS News that they were both conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The motorcyclist subsequently passed away in the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Motorcyclist in S’pore scuffles with traffic police after refusing to stop for routine check in Bukit Panjang

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CK Chan on Facebook.