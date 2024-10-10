Motorcyclist falls into coma after colliding with taxi in Sembawang, family seeking witnesses

Motorcyclist injured after collision with taxi in Sembawang

A 24-year-old male motorcyclist in Singapore is in critical condition after colliding with a taxi.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed being alerted to the road accident at the junction of Sembawang Drive and Service Road to Block 463 at about 10.15am on Tuesday (8 Oct).

Meanwhile, the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that the victim was conveyed unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Following the accident, images of the aftermath circulated on social media, showing a Malaysian-registered motorcycle on its side near a pedestrian pavement.

Its mirrors and front section appeared damaged, and several bystanders had gathered at the scene.

Victim remains in critical condition

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the victim worked as a curtain installer in Singapore and was heading to work when the accident occurred.

His condition remains critical, as he reportedly required surgery for a brain haemorrhage.

The victim’s family has also arrived in Singapore after learning the news.

They are hoping that witnesses who captured the incident on camera will come forward and provide further information.

According to the SPF, a 67-year-old male taxi driver was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration to others causing grievous hurt.

Further investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from KH Gan on Facebook and Tatsuhiro Amy on Facebook.