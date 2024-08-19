Motorcyclist nearly collides with jaywalker in Sengkang, Internet blames rider for not slowing down

Motorcyclist nearly crashes into jaywalker in Sengkang

On Monday (19 Aug), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted a video of an incident involving a motorcyclist and a pedestrian in Sengkang.

According to the page, the incident occurred along Sengkang East Road at around 6.10pm on Sunday (18 Aug).

Footage from the motorcyclist’s bike showed the rider travelling along the near-empty road before attempting to pass through a junction.

As the traffic light was green in their favour, the motorcyclist rode ahead assuming the road was clear.

However, he nearly crashes into a pedestrian who he later noticed was jaywalking across the road.

Both road users escaped the near-collision unscathed as the motorcyclist rode past the pedestrian, after which the clip ended.

Netizens call out motorcyclist for not slowing down

Despite the pedestrian jaywalking across the road, many Facebook commenters questioned why the rider did not slow down if they spotted the pedestrian from a distance.

Others joked that the rider belonged in a “racing pit”, noting that they were travelling at a seemingly fast speed.

Overall, netizens blamed the motorcyclist for the near collision, noting that they should have slowed down when approaching the traffic junction.

