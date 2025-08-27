S’pore motorcyclist slams JB’s KSL Resort for stolen bike brakes, netizens say it’s their own fault

S’pore rider demands compensation from KSL Resort for stolen bike brake cylinder, netizens disagree

A Singapore motorcyclist has called out KSL Resort in Johor Bahru (JB), claiming that the front master brake cylinder of his bike was stolen from their carpark during his stay from 23 to 24 August.

A Facebook post on SG Road Vigilante today (27 Aug) quoted to motorcyclist’s letter of complaint to the KSL Resort management.

They alleged that the part was “clearly cut and removed”, blasting the resort for failing to ensure the safety of his vehicle.

“I parked my motorcycle at your carpark, only to return and find that my front master brake cylinder had been stolen,” the rider said.

“This is not only a huge inconvenience but also a serious safety risk… This is unacceptable for a property that claims to provide a secure environment for its guests.”

They then demanded CCTV footage of the theft, an explanation for the security lapse, and compensation for their loss.

They also warned that they would escalate the matter if KSL did not respond promptly.

Netizens say rider should’ve known better

Instead of sympathy, the post drew a wave of blunt and sarcastic remarks from online users.

Many pointed out that public carparks typically display disclaimers against liability for theft.

One commenter likened parking at KSL to “jumping into a sea with hungry sharks hoping not to get eaten”.

Others highlighted how the rider admitted in their post that “many people had warned me not to park at KSL because of theft issues”.

However, they chose to ignore their advice and blamed KSL instead.

Not the first time S’pore vehicles targeted in JB

This isn’t the first time Singaporeans have reported theft around JB.

On 4 April 2024, a Singaporean car was burgled while parked at KSL City Mall. Their cash and newly bought clothes were taken.

In 2022, a Singaporean rider found his expensive and performance-grade Brembo brake callipers removed while he was shopping in JB.

As of now, KSL Resort has not publicly responded to the rider’s complaint.

Also read: Large section of ceiling suddenly collapses at JB’s KSL City Mall, sends shoppers into panic

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook and KSL Hotel & Resort Johor Bahru on Facebook.