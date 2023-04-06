Motorcyclist Allegedly Uses Phone While Riding On TPE, Pillion Rider Has No Helmet On

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Motorcyclist Allegedly Uses Phone While Riding On TPE

Footage of a motorcyclist and his pillion rider on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) gained attention recently, for their allegedly dangerous acts.

The motorcyclist, for one, had a phone in one hand, which he looked at multiple times while navigating his vehicle.

Meanwhile, his pillion rider did not have a helmet on.

Pillion rider without helmet spotted on expressway

According to ROADS.sg, the motorcyclist and his pillion rider were spotted along the TPE towards Changi Airport on Tuesday (4 Apr), at around 6.15pm.

The clip of them visibly showed that the pillion rider did not have a helmet on.

As the video continued, the motorcyclist could also be seen holding onto his phone.

At some points in the video, he appeared to glance at his phone, essentially taking his eyes off the road.

Motorcyclist & pillion criticised for dangerous behaviour on TPE

Several netizens were quick to call out the pair’s dangerous behaviour.

Many of them criticised the motorcyclist and pillion rider for not only endangering themselves, but others on the road as well.

The person who filmed the video was not spared too, as Facebook users called them out for shaming the pair and publicising the clip.

They suggested reporting the incident to the Traffic Police or the the Land Transport Authority (LTA) instead.

Whether anyone has done so at the point of writing is unclear.

Under the Road Traffic Act, any rider or pillion caught not wearing a helmet may be liable to no more than a S$1,000 fine, up to three months’ imprisonment or both.

Repeat offenders face fines of up to S$2,000, up to six months’ jail, or both.

Observe road safety rules at all times

When on the road, all motorists should remain vigilant to prevent any possible accidents from occurring.

To ensure this, following traffic rules is key to protect everyone’s safety.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.