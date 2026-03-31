Motorcyclist swears at driver in Yishun & punches him twice in front of his son, gets 3 weeks in jail

Motorcyclist punches driver twice in the face following near-collision in Yishun, pleads guilty

A motorcyclist was jailed for three weeks after punching a driver twice following a near-collision in Yishun.

The incident took place at about 4.55pm on 8 Aug 2023 along Yishun Street 22, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Motorcyclist shows middle finger at driver after nearly colliding in Yishun

The 49-year-old driver was travelling along a one-lane road with his son in the back seat when he slowed down to cross a speed bump.

Behind him was the defendant, 38-year-old Muhammad Farhan Lee Bin Zainal Abidin, who was riding a motorcycle with a pillion rider.

When the driver slowed down to cross a speed bump, the motorcyclist quickly attempted to overtake him on the right.

He tried cutting between the car and a median strip a short distance ahead.

Both motorists ended up braking to avoid a collision.

The motorcyclist began swearing angrily at the driver for not giving way to him, even showing him the middle finger.

Driver punched after calling police

Both parties later drove into a carpark at Block 292, Yishun Street 22.

The driver got out briefly to take photos of the motorcyclist before returning to his vehicle and calling the police.

The motorcyclist confronted him over the incident and the photos taken.

After being told that the police had been called, he became angrier and punched the driver twice in the face.

The victim later left to avoid further escalation.

He experienced pain and facial contusions and had to take three days of medical leave.

Prosecution highlights that motorcyclist lacked space for overtaking car

In court on 27 March, the motorcyclist pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

The prosecution argued that the motorcyclist had attempted to overtake the car despite there not being space before the median line.

Despite this, the motorcyclist still accused the driver of not wanting to give way to him.

The prosecution stated that the incident stemmed from the motorcyclist’s disregard for others.

They pointed out that he still physically attacked the driver even after being told the police had been called.

After taking other charges into consideration, the judge sentenced the defendant to three weeks of jail time.

Also read: Man punches, kicks & threatens to kill elderly driver who drove into his car in M’sia

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Featured image adapted from court documents via Shin Min Daily News and verdateo on Canva, for illustration purposes only.