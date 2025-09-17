Chevrolet driver rear-ends motorcyclist who braked for red light at Yishun traffic crossing

Car crashes into motorcyclist who braked at red light along Yishun Avenue 1

The driver of a Chevrolet sedan recently rear-ended a stationary motorcycle at a pedestrian crossing along Yishun Avenue 1.

Dashcam footage posted on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page showed several vehicles heading towards the junction as the traffic light started turning red.

As it approached the traffic light, the grey Chevrolet switched lanes and appeared to speed up.

Motorcyclist gets up shortly after rear-end accident

However, the motorcyclist in front of the car stopped at the crossing as the light turned red.

The car thus rear-ended the motorcycle, knocking the rider off and sending their vehicle skidding a short distance.

Shocked pedestrians waiting to cross gawked at the scene, while the motorcyclist got back on his feet.

About 20 seconds after the collision, the Chevrolet driver alighted from his car to check on the motorcyclist.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to the accident at about 7.20am on Tuesday (16 Sept).

One person was assessed for minor injuries, but refused to be brought to the hospital.

Netizens said driver was in the wrong

Netizens guessed that the driver had expected the motorcyclist to accelerate through the crossing before the red light.

One commenter speculated that the rider jammed the brakes after seeing a pedestrian waiting to cross.

However, someone replied, noting that they actually gradually slowed down with the intention to stop rather than beat the red light.

A few users also slammed the Chevrolet driver for taking his “own sweet time” to alight and assist the victim.

