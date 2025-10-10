Motorcyclist in SAF uniform lies on road after accident along KPE, later conveyed to hospital

21-year-old motorcyclist in SAF uniform sent to hospital after KPE accident on 7 Oct

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) serviceman was conveyed to the hospital after a traffic accident along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Tuesday (7 Oct).

A photo circulating on social media showed a man in SAF uniform lying in the middle of the road, next to a motorcycle that he was presumably riding.

Motorcyclist in SAF uniform lie on road in middle of KPE

The photo showing the aftermath of the accident was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

In the photo, a lorry, motorcycle, and van were parked next to each other in a tunnel.

A man wearing SAF uniform — presumably the motorcyclist — lay on the road with his hand clutching his face.

A trail of debris was also seen behind the lorry, while four men stood around the SAF personnel.

The post also indicated that the motorcyclist was allegedly lane-splitting when the accident occurred.

SAF serviceman was en route home when accident occurred

In response to queries by MS News, the SCDF and police said that they were alerted to the accident at 6.05pm.

The accident occurred along KPE towards Tampines Expressway (TPE), before the Sims Avenue Exit.

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was later conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In a separate statement, a Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) spokesperson said the accident occurred as the SAF serviceman was heading home.

He was not on official duties at the time of the accident, said the MINDEF representative.

He has since been discharged from the hospital.

Also read: PHV suddenly swerves on TPE, hits lane-splitting motorcyclist who flips onto road

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.