Motorcyclist In S’pore Straps Stingray To His Back, They Look Like Buddies On An Adventure

Motorcyclist In Singapore Spotted With Stingray Strapped To His Back

The daily commute can be dull sometimes, so there is nothing like an interesting sighting on the road to break up the monotony.

Recently, a motorcyclist in Singapore raised eyebrows when onlookers spotted him carrying a stingray on his back.

A photo of the fascinating sight was shared online and went viral on Reddit and Instagram.

As one might expect, it also brought out the witty side of Singaporeans, with some calling the stingray a video game power-up and others likening the rider and the stingray to buddies on an adventure.

Motorcyclist at traffic junction has a stingray strapped to his back

Yesterday (3 Aug), Redditor u/neslo_ice posted a photo of a motorcyclist at an intersection with a stingray strapped to his back.

Although it’s unclear when the photo was taken, it went viral nonetheless, perhaps due to the unusual ‘cargo’ and its mode of transportation.

The stingray appeared to be tied quite securely to the motorcyclist, with its body plastered against his back with the help of strings.

It was not specified why the motorcyclist chose to transport the stingray as such. However, a fair guess would be that he was en route to a seafood restaurant or distributor.

There’s also the possibility that the rider is a very lucky fisherman on his way home to prepare some BBQ sambal stingray for dinner.

Singaporean Redditors offer witty takes on unique sighting

It would not be a viral Reddit post without some truly dank comments, and netizens did not disappoint.

One went as far as to repurpose the lyrics of the ‘Captain Planet and the Planeteers’ theme song to make it an ode to the motorcyclist and his soon-to-be-eaten stingray.

For reference, the original lyrics are as such:

Meanwhile, another Redditor brought the ‘Dad’ energy to the comments with a joke that fathers everywhere would be proud of.

One commenter quipped that the stingray was not food, but rather the motorcyclist’s pet. Since it was going on a ride, it should have worn a helmet, they joked.

Quite a number of Reddit users also likened the stingray to a video game power-up while giving their takes on the special abilities it can equip the motorcyclist with.

On the other hand, there was a small group of commenters who took the cargo more seriously. One advised that the motorcyclist should have wrapped it in a plastic or bag as transporting the stingray this way could expose it to pollutants.

In any case, we hope the stingray reached its final destination safely — or as safe as a (presumably) dead stingray can be anyway.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.