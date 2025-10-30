Motorcyclist strips naked & runs 1.5km after crashing into taxi along Bendemeer Road, sent to hospital

Motorcyclist runs 1.5km from Bendemeer to Jalan Besar without clothes, leaves blood trail on the road

After crashing into a taxi along Bendemeer Road, a motorcyclist bizarrely stripped naked and ran 1.5km to Jalan Besar.

He was eventually sent to the hospital, bleeding and dazed, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Motorcyclist flung onto roof of taxi during crash along Bendemeer Road

The initial accident reportedly occurred along Bendemeer Road at around 11am on Wednesday (29 Oct).

Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), a 65-year-old taxi driver, told the Chinese daily that he was ferrying a female passenger when a motorcycle rear-ended his car.

The impact flung the motorcyclist onto the roof of his taxi, he added.

A photo of the taxi showed that the crash had damaged the taxi’s rear, with a piece of its bumper having shattered the rear window.

Motorcyclist left Bendemeer on his own, says taxi driver

Fearing that sudden braking would throw the rider off, Mr Chen did not stop immediately but slowed down first.

After the taxi stopped, the motorcyclist climbed down from the roof by himself and crossed the road.

Mr Chen described him as a Chinese man wearing a red shirt and dark trousers who appeared dazed, walking back and forth across the street.

When the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene, the motorcyclist was nowhere to be found.

He had also left his motorcycle lying on the road. The police later cordoned off the scene of the accident with traffic cones.

Motorcyclist strips naked & runs to Jalan Besar

Later, an uncle told Mr Chen that he had followed the motorcyclist, who had walked all the way to Jalan Besar — a distance of about 1.5km.

Somewhere along the way, he also stripped naked, with a now-deleted Xiaohongshu video showing him running along the road at considerable speed.

This was despite him reportedly bleeding from his head and groin, leaving a 90m-long blood trail on the road.

The uncle subsequently notified the authorities to look for him at Jalan Besar.

Naked man runs inside Jalan Besar shop

After running for more than 20 minutes, the motorcyclist finally entered Nam Leong, a hardware supplier in Jalan Besar.

An eyewitness recalled seeing the naked man standing at the shop entrance around noon.

Someone in the shop then brought him inside, presumably to help him.

The man left bloodstains inside and outside the shop, which the employees were later seen cleaning up.

Motorcyclist sent to TTSH, assisting with police investigations

The police and SCDF later arrived at the shop and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police said the man, who is 44 years old, was sent to the hospital in a conscious state and is assisting with investigations.

According to the understanding of Shin Min Daily News, the incident did not involve drugs or Kpods.

Taxi driver suffers neck pain, passenger got a fright

Mr Chen said he heard that the motorcyclist’s wife had arrived at the scene later.

As for himself, the cabby complained that he had some pain in his neck, which he would monitor for a few days before deciding if he needed to see a doctor.

His passenger received a bad fright and burst into tears during the incident, but was physically unharmed, he added.

“I’ve been driving for 40 years and driven taxis for 20 years. This is the first time I’ve seen something so bizarre,” the taxi driver commented.

