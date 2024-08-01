Motorcyclist in Thailand spots 2 tortoises crossing road, moves them to safety

Motorcyclist braves rain & moves 2 tortoises crossing road to safety

On Thursday (1 Aug), Morning News shared a video showing a motorcyclist in Khon Kaen, Thailand running to the middle of the road to save two tortoises in the middle of the road.

In the video, Rattaphum Indet (name transliterated from Thai) — who was wearing a helmet and raincoat — was seen running to the middle of the road before bending down to grab the two reptiles.

He then carries the tortoises away from the road and sets them down on a patch of grass.

Later, one of the tortoises was seen nibbling on a fruit, presumably provided by Mr Indet.

Speaking to Morning News, Mr Indet said he spotted the two tortoises walking on the road while on his way home.

He added that the tortoises were almost run over by a passing truck. Fortunately, the driver managed to avoid them in time.

According to Mr Indet, the two tortoises were suspected to have escaped from a tortoise sanctuary in a nearby village.

The tortoises were later brought to a store situated across the reserve.

Motorcyclist believes tortoises bring luck

Believing the tortoises brought luck, the motorcyclist reportedly engaged in the Thai practice of drawing lucky numbers from a jar at a nearby shrine.

After the clip was posted, several netizens praised the man for saving the reptiles.

One Facebook user mentioned the number 30 written on the shell of one tortoise, suggesting it could be a lucky number for a lottery entry.

Meanwhile, another user jokingly asked if the two tortoises were dating.

Also read: Tortoise Tries To Cross CTE Near Braddell, Gets Saved By Deliveroo Rider

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Morning News on Facebook.