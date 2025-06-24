Tourist nearly hit by motorcyclists on KL pedestrian lane, stunned by riders using sidewalk during rush hour

Tourist in KL calls motorcylists using pedestrian lane ‘not safe at all’

A tourist on holiday in Kuala Lumpur (KL) was left shocked after nearly getting hit by a flurry of motorcyclists speeding down what appeared to be a pedestrian lane, with one biker even saying “thank you” as he zipped by.

Sharing his disbelief on Facebook on 22 June, the man posted a video of the bizarre scene, asking netizens if this was a common sight in Malaysia’s capital.

Motorcyclist says ‘thank you’ after zipping past tourist

Facebook user Travel with Chris uploaded a one-minute video showing himself and his fiancée walking along a designated pedestrian lane when a pair of motorcycles suddenly whizzed past them.

To make things even more surreal, one of the riders shouted “thank you” for letting him through, despite clearly being on the wrong path.

“Motorcycles here in KL drive on the sidewalk during rush hour,” he said, astonished. “Never in my life have I seen that.”

The video, filmed near the KL Tower, showed several more motorcyclists weaving through pedestrians, cruising down the walkway like it was just another road lane.

‘I almost got whacked,’ says shocked tourist

In his video, Chris shared how he was casually listening to music when a bike came dangerously close from behind.

“I almost got whacked by one,” he said. “It’s pretty dangerous. What if there were a wheelchair here?”

He added that he couldn’t understand why the riders were using the pedestrian lane when the motorcycles could’ve just squeezed through cars on the main road.

Later in the clip, yet another rider could be seen attempting to squeeze past Chris’ fiancée and other bystanders, raising further concerns about pedestrian safety.

He then asked if this was a common practice across Malaysia or just something that happened in that part of the city.

Malaysians clarify lane isn’t for motorbikes

The post quickly went viral, drawing comments from Malaysian netizens who were quick to clarify that the path was a shared lane — but only for cyclists and pedestrians, not motorcycles.

Some locals said that they tend to avoid that sidewalk, as it was allegedly not designed for pedestrians.

“It’s a busy area for vehicles,” one said.

Others chimed in to express frustration at motorcyclists who flout traffic rules and endanger pedestrians, especially during peak hours.

“Cyclists and pedestrians are supposed to share that walkway,” one netizen said.

Also read: Pedestrian killed after being flung into KL river following accident involving 2 cars, body found 150m away

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Travelwithchris on Facebook.