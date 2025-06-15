Pedestrian killed after being flung into KL river following accident involving 2 cars, body found 150m away

Body of pedestrian found in KL river after getting hit by car involved in crash

A pedestrian was found dead after being struck by a car that skidded in a crash and fell into a river along Jalan Ipoh in Kuala Lumpur (KL).

The crash occurred around 11.45am on Friday (13 June) when a Nissan Sylphy, driven by a 39-year-old Bangladeshi man from the direction of PPR Batu Muda, lost control and collided with the front right side of a Toyota Camry, driven by a 43-year-old Vietnamese woman from the direction of Batu Kentomen.

The Nissan Sylphy then struck a pedestrian before crashing under the bridge, where it became wedged between concrete supports and iron pipes, reports Malay Mail.

The victim reportedly fell into the river after the crash.

Victim found dead 150m from crash site

Emergency responders, including police, firefighters, the Civil Defence Force, and a DBKL rescue team, launched an immediate search and recovery operation at the scene, attempting to locate the missing victim.

The body of the pedestrian was eventually discovered around 7.30am on Saturday (14 June), approximately 150m from the crash site, near the Kepong roundabout, as reported by Malaysian news media, the New Straits Times (NST).

“The body has been sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post-mortem examination,” Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa stated.

The victim’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

Nissan driver detained for further questioning

According to Mr Mohd Zamzuri, the Nissan driver was not the owner of the vehicle, and police are now tracing the rightful owner for follow-up action.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving, and the Bangladeshi man will be detained for further investigation.

Featured image adapted from 雪州网 MySelangor on Facebook and Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur on Facebook.