Mr Bean soy milk going for just S$0.29 on 26 Sept, pancakes cost S$2.90 a pair

Heads up, soy milk fans — get ready for a treat because Mr Bean is rolling out some seriously tempting deals this Thursday (26 Sept) in honour of its 29th birthday.

To mark the occasion, it’s slashing the price of its Classic Soy Milk to just S$0.29 a cup. Twenty-nine cents.

To put things into perspective, the soy milk beverage is originally priced at S$2.10, which means customers are saving S$1.81 per cup with the deal.

But here’s the catch: this offer is only for the first 290 cups at each store. Plus, each customer can snag a max of two cups.

2 pancakes for S$2.90

Mr Bean is also serving up a sweet deal on its classic pancakes.

You can snag a pair of those delicious round pancakes for just S$2.90 — originally priced at S$5.

The deal is limited to the following flavours:

Black sesame

Cheese

Azuki red bean

Kaya cheese

Hazelnut royale

Salted lava chicken

Those who fancy a beverage on the go can opt for the soy milk pouches and slurps, going for five for S$5 for this special occasion.

Customers can choose from the following flavours at standard stores:

Classic soy milk with calcium

Black soy milk

Melon soy milk

Grass jelly slurp

Lychee ai yu slurp

And if you happen to be near one of Mr Bean’s hospital outlets, you can still enjoy the pouch and slurp deal.

Just keep in mind that chocolate soy milk will replace the melon flavour available elsewhere.

Mr Bean to launch voucher booklet

In addition to the food deals, Mr Bean will also be launching a voucher booklet.

For just S$2.90, you can unlock S$6.90 worth of freebies and S$22 in discounts.

More information about the voucher booklet is available here.

