Smoke seen coming from undercarriage of MRT train at Sembawang station, likely due to brake issue

Smoke seen emitting from MRT train at Sembawang station, likely due to brake issue

A train was seen emitting smoke from its undercarriage at Sembawang MRT station on Monday (13 April).

Footage of the incident was later shared on the @sgfollowsall Instagram page.

In the video, smoke can be seen rising from beneath the train.

Several members of the public were also seen covering their mouths as the smoke drifted towards them.

The train appeared to be empty, with most commuters believed to have already evacuated onto the platform.

Its doors remained open as it stayed stationary at the station.

Incident likely caused by brake issue

In response to MS News’ queries, SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai said that at about 8.10pm on 13 April, smoke was observed coming from the undercarriage of a train at Sembawang station on the North-South Line.

“Preliminary checks indicate that the smoke may have been caused by a brake that remained engaged and could not be released,” he said.

As a precaution, staff promptly assisted all commuters on board to disembark safely, and the train was withdrawn from service for further checks.

“Train services continued to operate normally, and there were no reports of any commuters requiring medical assistance,” Mr Lam added.

Netizens react to incident

Some netizens questioned how the incident could have occurred, raising concerns about possible maintenance gaps.

Others, however, took a lighter view of the situation, with one joking that they initially thought “someone farted” and the train had to stop to air it out.

This is not the first smoke-related incident on the MRT.

Just a few months ago, a power bank was seen emitting smoke on board a train, leading to the evacuation of commuters.

Also read: Power bank emits smoke in MRT train, passengers evacuate at Tanjong Pagar station

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.