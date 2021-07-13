Squabbling MRT Commuters Run Into TransCom Officers At Yew Tee Station

When individuals confront each other, settling their disagreements outside is a common follow-up. That seemed to be the case for 2 MRT commuters in a recent viral video.

Unfortunately for them, TransCom officers were coincidentally waiting right outside the doors they exited from when they were taking their arguments outside.

The rather amusing video garnered many shares on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page, with over 900 at the time of writing.

Passengers get into argument in MRT carriage

The start of the video shows 2 men engaging in a seemingly heated conversation in an MRT carriage.

Moments later, the shorter of the 2 men gestures for the other man to exit the train, just as the MRT reaches one of its stops.

As soon as he steps out of the carriage, the shorter man starts berating his taller counterpart.

In his moment of fury, however, it seems the middle-aged man was completely oblivious to the TransCom officers standing right next to him.

TransCom officers intervene in MRT commuters’ argument

Determined not to let the incident spiral out of control, the officers promptly stepped in to mediate matters.

The incident appears to have happened at Yew Tee MRT Station. The date and timing, however, are unclear.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for a statement on this incident and will update this article accordingly when they get back.

Netizens thank TrnasCom officers for timely intervention

Many netizens found the video, and in particular the TransCom officers’ timely appearance, hilarious.

This Facebook user was extremely grateful for the officers’ work and thanked them for the security and peace that we enjoy on public transport.

Other netizens guessed that the officers may have been able to respond so swiftly with the aid of CCTVs and the emergency button.

Certainly, the general consensus appears to be that Singaporeans are thankful for our officers, who keep our public spaces safe.

Hope both parties settled their differences amicably

Kudos to the TransCom officers for their timely intervention and for preventing the dispute from escalating.

Though it remains unclear what the dispute was about, we hope both parties were able to settle their differences amicably.

