MRT disruption hits East-West Line on 10 Oct between Outram Park & Queenstown

MRT disruption hits East-West Line on 10 Oct afternoon

The East-West Line (EWL) was hit by a train disruption on Thursday (10 Oct).

SMRT alerted commuters to the disruption via a Facebook post at 12.31pm.

Commuters were advised to factor in 25 additional minutes into their travel time when travelling from Outram Park to Queenstown station.

SMRT provided an update at 12.55pm, advising commuters to add 20 to their travel time when heading from Queenstown to Bugis stations.

Meanwhile, regular bus service is available between Queenstown and Bugis stations.

The disruption was caused by a train fault.

Train services progressively restored after fault gets cleared

At 1.14pm, SMRT issued another update, sharing that the fault had been cleared and that train services were progressively being restored.

According to SMRT, a train stalled near Tiong Bahru Station at about 12.30pm due to a train fault.

All computers safely disembarked at Outram Park Station.

The MRT disruption on Thursday (10 Oct) comes less than two weeks after the resumption of regular train service after an incident on 25 Sept.

Also read: East-West Line service disruption to last through 25 Sept, caused by power fault

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Xiaohongshu and Facebook.