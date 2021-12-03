Sale Of MRT Standard Tickets To Stop From Jan 2022

It has been a long time coming but we are finally at a point where EZ-link cards are adopted by most Singaporeans.

The rechargeable contactless smart card can be used for anything from commuting to purchasing goods.

And according to statistics by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), only 1 out of 1000 MRT rides is paid using its alternative, the paper standard ticket.

On Friday (3 Dec), LTA issued a reminder that limited-use tickets will be gradually phased out from Jan 2022.

This will from 10 Jan with the Thomson-East Coast and Downtown lines.

MRT standard tickets sales to stop gradually from Jan-Mar

According to The Straits Times (ST), LTA will be looking to gradually stop the sale of standards tickets from Jan-Mar 2022.

According to LTA’s report in August, less than 1 out of 1,000 MRT rides were paid using standard tickets.

Currently, most commuters are either using stored value cards such as EZ-Link and NETS FlashPay cards or account-based ticketing options.

As it stands, the Thomson-East Coast and Downtown lines will be the first to phase out the sale of such tickets from 10 Jan.

The other MRT lines will follow suit in time to come:

Circle line (10 Feb)

North East line (10 Feb)

North-South line (10 Mar)

East-West line (10 Mar)

Minimum top-up charge lowered to $2 for all EZ-link cards

On a separate note, LTA will also be lowering the minimum top-up amount stored value cards like EZ-Links at ticketing machines to $2.

Speaking to ST, LTA explains that the change will allow commuters who have limited cash on hand to top up, continue their journeys, and enjoy the cost savings.

For context, a 3.2km MRT trip would usually cost $1.70 with a standard ticket but only 92 cents if paid using stored value cards or account-based ticketing.

Pick up an EZ-Link card if you have not

Moving away from standard tickets is not only environmentally friendly but would help introduce the older generations to new technologies.

Hopefully, those who have not picked up an EZ-Link card will do so quickly as to not run into any complications later on.

Lowering the minimum top-up fare will also lower the barrier of entry for anyone who has yet to pick up an EZ-Link card.

