New York Brand Creates Microscopic Handbag Smaller Than Salt Grain, Sells For S$86K

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

MSCHF Microscopic Handbag Fits All The Cash We Don’t Have

For those who keep up with fashion trends, you’d know that cute mini bags are all the rage at the moment.

However, one brand took the trend a step further by creating a tote so tiny, you need a microscope to view it.

MSCHF, an art collective based in New York, released its Microscopic Handbag recently.

The bag was put up for auction on 19 June and in less than 10 days fetched a whopping US$63,750 (S$86,090).

Microscopic Handbag pokes fun at mini luxury bag trend

The New York Times (NYT) reported that the purse measures mere micrometres.

With a dimension of 657 by 222 by 700 micrometres, the bag can apparently “pass through the eye of a needle”.

Modelled after Louis Vuitton’s OnTheGo tote, the neon green bag features the prominent LV monogram.

Speaking to NYT, MSCHF shared that it selected the bag due to its simple rectangular design.

Under a microscope, one can observe the bag’s signature top handle and embossed details that would otherwise be invisible to the naked eye.

Instead of leather, though, the bag is made out of resin.

In creating the tiny purse, MSCHF sourced for a biotechnology manufacturer that uses two-photon polymerisation, which is basically 3D printing for micro-objects.

Kevin Weisner, chief creative officer of MSCHF, shared that the Microscopic Handbag is a commentary on the mini luxury bag trend.

“I think ‘bag’ is a funny object because it derives from something rigorously functional,” he said. “But it has basically become [jewellery].”

Bag fetches over S$86K in online auction

Shortly after its release, the tiny bag was auctioned online to the highest bidders.

The starting price was US$15,000 (S$20,256) and like many other auctions, the item didn’t attract much interest initially.

It was only towards the end of the sale that people began to bump their bids up significantly, with the person bidding US$63,750 (S$86,090) eventually securing the loot.

Microscopic Handbag fits all the money we don’t have

As it turns out, MSCHF is not new to creating unique objects.

It is also the name behind the viral Big Red Boot, a pair of, well, big red boots that look like they belong on a cartoon character.

In case you’re wondering what we mean, here’s the character in question:

MSCHF’s website also features other colourful footwear and bags that range from US$145 (S$190) to US$550 (S$740).

While the Microscopic Handbag isn’t exactly the most functional or practical, it’s interesting to see how much people are willing to pay for it.

What would you pay for a bag this small? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @JustFreshKicks on Twitter and Joopiter.