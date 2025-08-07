At least 5 dead & over 100 missing after mudslide tears through village in India

Mudslide sweeps away village Dharali village in India

On Tuesday (5 Aug) afternoon, a mudslide tore through Dharali village — located in the northern Indian Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

The sudden surge of water and mud reportedly swept away around 20 to 25 hotels and guesthouses.

According to Hindustan Times, the death toll stands at five, while over 100 people remain missing.

However, no bodies have been recovered as of noon on Wednesday (6 August), as non-stop rain and damaged roads hampered rescue operations.

Mudslide caused by cloudburst

The mudslide was reportedly caused by a cloudburst — concentrated rainfall of 100mm or more per hour in an area of 30sqkm or less.

“They usually happen in mountainous regions during monsoons,” Ruchit Kulkarni, an Indian meteorologist, told The Guardian.

He explained that moisture from the Arabian Sea is swept up by mountains, forming massive cumulonimbus clouds that contain large rain droplets.

Once the cloud gets too heavy, it starts bursting, causing torrential rains.

The Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that 210mm of rain or more was recorded in parts of northern India, including Uttarakhand.

A cloudburst had also caused another deadly flood in Uttarakhand in 2013, killing over 6,000 people, The Guardian reported.

Search and rescue operations ongoing

Following the disaster, around 150 people have been evacuated to higher ground as water levels continued to rise due to continuous rain. Over 150 personnel have been deployed for rescue operations since Tuesday (5 Aug) afternoon. Additional soldiers, tracker dogs, drones, and heavy equipment have also been sent to assist.

“As soon as the weather improves, the helicopters will be used for rescue operations,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told local media.

Also read: Puppy saves villagers in India from landslide, alerted owner before disaster struck

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @suryacommand on X.