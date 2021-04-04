MUJI-Inspired Hotel In Orchard Is Just A 3-Min Walk From Dhoby Ghaut MRT

Staycations are all the rage now, especially since travel restrictions are still in place due to the ongoing pandemic.

If you’re still holding onto your SingapoRediscovers vouchers, perhaps a new opening in the heart of Singapore’s famed shopping precinct will be of interest.

Enter Ji Hotel, a perfect personification of the iconic MUJI style we all know and love.

If we can’t have minimalism and functional designs at home, the next best thing is to look for them in a hotel.

Here’s a glimpse of the MUJI-style interiors you’ll be checking in to when it’s time for your well-deserved staycay.

Muji-inspired hotel in Dhoby Ghaut

Ji Hotel is located along Penang Road in Orchard. Its tall, conspicuous building looks quite hard to miss if you’re in the area.

As you arrive to check in, the hotel’s spacious, strikingly bare lobby will immediately put your mind that’s probably cluttered with work, at ease.

Check-ins look like they’ll be a breeze, which is great because a seamless start to a staycay is what we’re sorely in need of.

Superior & deluxe rooms for booking

On to the rooms, which are no doubt the highlight of your stay. There are only 2 types of rooms available — superior and deluxe.

If you and bae are on a budget, you can opt for the Superior rooms. Even though they’re just around 14-17 sq m, the rooms’ smart design will make the space feel bigger.

A noteworthy addition in the room is the adorable Japanese tea set, which you can use to brew hot green tea.

Take a sip as you relax on the comfy queen-sized bed, and imagine you’re staying a boutique hotel in the heart of Tokyo instead.

Space in the deluxe rooms is slight bigger at 22 sq m. With a shiny, sleek 65-inch smart TV mounted on the wall, you can expect an upgraded experience of comfy movie nights in with bae.

Wooden floorings and furniture are the quintessence of MUJI-like interiors, and the rooms evidently nailed the design down to a tee—even the bathrooms.

Stay fit in the 24-hour gym on level 2

There might not be a swimming pool available, but those who are looking for activities to do in the hotel – other than nua-ing – can check out the gym on level 2.

It is open 24/7, so you can still get some basic cardio done late at night or early next morning if you’ve had a sinful dinner in town.

