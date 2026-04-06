14 under investigation after Geylang crackdown, including man caught with 560 duty-unpaid cigarettes

14 under investigation after week-long multi-agency crackdown in Geylang

A week-long series of multi-agency enforcement operations in Geylang has led to multiple arrests, with 14 individuals now under investigation.

The operations, conducted between 1 and 7 March, involved officers from Bedok Police Division alongside the following agencies:

Criminal Investigation Department (CID)

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB)

Health Sciences Authority (HSA)

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA)

Singapore Customs

Land Transport Authority (LTA)

Singapore Food Agency (SFA)

In total, 10 men and four women, aged between 27 and 67, are assisting with investigations.

Multiple arrests across operations

On 1 March, four men aged between 33 and 61 were arrested along Lorong 23 Geylang for their suspected involvement in illegal online gambling activities, following a joint operation by the Police and ICA.

According to a news release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), cash amounting to S$1,700, along with gambling-related items, was seized.

Between 2 and 5 March, further joint operations involving the Police, HSA, ICA, and CNB targeted the illegal sale of unregistered health products and drug-related activities.

Officers seized cough syrup and sexual enhancement products worth close to S$5,000.

A 27-year-old man is assisting with investigations for allegedly selling unregistered health products and possessing etomidate vaporiser pods.

In a separate case, a 48-year-old man was arrested after he was found with 560 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

Such offences can carry fines of up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, and/or jail terms of up to six years.

Vice, unlawful societies, and massage outlet offences uncovered

Between 2 and 7 March, enforcement efforts targeting vice and secret society-related activities led to further arrests.

A 39-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman were arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities under the Women’s Charter.

A 45-year-old man was also arrested for allegedly being a member of an unlawful society.

In addition, a massage establishment is assisting with investigations for suspected breaches of the Massage Establishments Rules.

Contraband cigarettes, PMD offences, and hotel raids

On 4 March, Singapore Customs officers seized 886 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes, with 12 men and three women issued composition sums.

Two days later, on 6 March, LTA officers took enforcement action against illegally modified personal mobility devices (PMDs) and power-assisted bicycles (PABs), with four individuals caught for violating active mobility rules.

One e-scooter and three PABs were impounded.

On 7 March, a joint operation by CNB, ICA, and the Police across five hotels resulted in the arrest of a 39-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman for suspected drug-related offences.

A 67-year-old man was also arrested for failing to comply with an order from a public servant.

Separately, a 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman are assisting with investigations after being found with vaporisers.

Authorities to continue enforcement in Geylang

Authorities said such operations are part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal activities in Geylang.

Commanding Officer of Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre, Superintendent of Police Letts Tan, thanked the agencies involved for their support.

He added that the Police will continue working closely with partner agencies and that firm action will be taken against those who break the law.

Members of the public are advised to report any unlawful activities to the Police. Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Police detain 47 people during 4-day enforcement blitz, including raid on Orchard Road KTV

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Featured image adapted from the Singapore Police Force.