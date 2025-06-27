Multiple suspected explosives found in Phuket & Krabi, destroyed by Thai authorities

Phuket & Krabi on high alert after multiple explosives found

Authorities in Phuket and Krabi, southern Thailand, are on high alert after multiple suspected explosive devices were discovered and safely destroyed.

Earlier this week, two men were arrested after police found a homemade bomb in their vehicle at a checkpoint.

The pair later confessed to planting four additional explosives in Phuket.

According to the Bangkok Post, authorities have since located and destroyed all the devices the suspects identified.

Two more suspected bombs were also discovered in Krabi province, though it remains unclear whether these are linked to the same suspects.

2 men arrested after bomb found in vehicle

On Tuesday (24 June), police arrested two men who were headed to Phuket.

The suspects were in a black Honda City that attempted to evade a checkpoint before being stopped.

A search of the vehicle revealed a suspicious device — a digital timer and circuit board concealed in a plastic bag containing gunpowder.

Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officers concluded it was an improvised explosive device (IED).

During interrogation, the suspects admitted to planting four more devices, triggering a province-wide security operation.

Additional bombs disposed of in Phuket & Krabi

Based on their confession, one device was hidden in a motorcycle abandoned near Phuket International Airport, two were buried along Patong Beach, and another was embedded in concrete at Promthep Cape.

On Wednesday (25 June), security was stepped up at Phuket International Airport after EOD officers discovered and safely detonated the device found in the abandoned motorcycle.

Airport operations were not affected.

The remaining devices were neutralised the following day.

One was found near Dolphin Park along Patong Beach and disabled using a high-pressure water cannon.

Another was discovered at the Promthep Cape sunset viewing area, embedded in concrete, and was safely destroyed.

In Krabi province, two additional suspected explosives were discovered.

One timed device was found just 30m from a police booth at the Mahad wood sculpture installation.

The second was located near the sign for Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Ao Nang.

Both were safely dismantled by EOD teams.

Authorities also found a suspicious motorcycle abandoned near the central mosque in Krabi.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the vehicle contains explosives.

Devices intended to incite panic rather than cause harm

“An initial examination confirms the devices produced noise but posed no real threat to life or property,” Phuket police said.

The provincial governor added that the devices appeared intended to incite panic rather than cause harm, stating there was “no significant cause for concern”.

