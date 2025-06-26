S’pore fresh grad says mum ‘demanding money’ after getting first full-time job, expected to pay S$500 a month

Singapore graduate says mum started demanding money one week into first job

A fresh university graduate in Singapore has ignited a heated online discussion after revealing that her mum began allegedly demanding money just one week into her first full-time job.

Mum requests S$500 a month for living expenses

In a post on the r/askSingapore subreddit on 24 June, the 29-year-old OP, who identified herself as a late bloomer, shared that she recently joined the workforce after graduating this year.

Despite being on probation with zero CPF savings, her mother allegedly requested a monthly contribution of S$500.

On top of that, her sister — with whom she currently lives — also asked for S$500 a month for rent, even though the OP claims she barely uses any amenities like air-conditioning.

All this is in addition to the S$1,000 monthly repayment she’s planning to make towards her university tuition loan.

“I can, but I’ve been feeling the amounts too much for me,” she shared. “I plan to purchase a single-person flat and rely on my own money to retire instead of relying on marriage and kids.”

She added that she’s trying to avoid racking up interest on her student debt and hopes to gain financial independence quickly.

Netizens advise OP to negotiate or move out

The post struck a chord with many Redditors, who weighed in with advice and personal anecdotes.

One user suggested the OP should negotiate a smaller sum with her family, especially since she’s just begun working.

Another commenter was shocked that the OP’s mother asked for money even though she didn’t fund her university education, suggesting she move out instead.

However, others pointed out the practical reality that moving out could be more expensive and advised her to hang on until she’s more financially stable.

One user even shared that since their parents stopped giving them an allowance after secondary school, they don’t feel obligated to give back now that they’re working.

A later update on the OP’s post said that she decided to ultimately give her parents and sister S$250 each, while still continuing with her planned S$1,000 loan repayment.

Giving money to parents is still the norm in Singapore

A recent survey by Answers.sg polled respondents on whether adult children should financially support their ageing parents.

Out of the 514 respondents, 90% agreed, while the other 10% felt it wasn’t necessary.

While some are driven by cultural values and a sense of gratitude, others are more concerned with practical matters.