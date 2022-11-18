Man Charged With Murder Of Woman Found Dead In Beach Road Shop, Faces Death Penalty

Man Charged On 18 Nov With Murder Of Woman Found Dead In Beach Road Shop

On Friday (18 Nov), Caleb Joshua Chai Shanmugam was charged with murder in connection to the death of a 27-year-old lady.

This came just two days after the 50-year-old’s extradition to Singapore following his arrest in Johor Bahru.

If found guilty of murder, he faces the death penalty.

Man charged with murder of 27-year-old woman at Beach Road shop

According to The Straits Times (ST), Chai was charged with the alleged murder of 27-year-old Ms Ang Qi Ying at a ground floor unit at Block 2 Beach Road, just across Golden Mile Complex.

The incident apparently took place at about 7pm on 9 Nov.

Speaking to ST, Chai’s lawyer said that he was charged at Changi General Hospital. However, she did not have any information on why he was there in the first place.

The court has adjourned Chai’s case to next Friday (25 Nov).

Anyone convicted of murder faces the death penalty.

Body found after family reported victim missing

Ms Ang reportedly went missing on 9 Nov. Her friends and family thereafter took to social media to seek information on her whereabouts.

They later lodged a missing person’s report on 10 Nov.

On Sunday (13 Nov), the police found Ms Ang’s body at a shop along Beach Road. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The authorities identified Chai in connection to the case but found that he had left Singapore for Malaysia on 10 Nov.

With the help of their Malaysian counterparts, the police arrested Chai in Johor on Wednesday (16 Nov) and handed him over to the authorities in Singapore.

