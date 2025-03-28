No reports of S’poreans injured by earthquake in Myanmar & Thailand, PM Wong sends condolences

S’poreans in Myanmar & Thailand urged to remain vigilant after earthquake

No Singaporeans have been reported injured by the earthquake that took place in Myanmar and Thailand on Friday (28 March).

This was revealed in a statement released by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on the same day.

S’poreans in Myanmar & Thailand warned of possible earthquake aftershocks

However, MFA advised Singaporeans in Myanmar and Thailand to remain vigilant, in case of possible aftershocks.

They should take all necessary precautions for their personal safety and heed the instructions of the local authorities, it said.

MFA, which is closely monitoring the situation, has contacted Singaporeans in the two Southeast Asian countries who registered with the ministry, offering necessary consular assistance.

Singaporeans in Myanmar or Thailand, or travelling there, are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA and purchase comprehensive travel insurance. They may also contact the Singapore Embassies in Yangon and Bangkok or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office.

It noted that a travel advisory is in place that urges Singaporeans to defer all travel to Myanmar.

S’pore Govt ‘deeply saddened’

The Singapore Government is “deeply saddened” by the loss of lives and damage caused by the earthquake, MFA said.

It extended extends its condolences and sympathies to those affected and “stands ready” to assist, it added.

To that end, the Singapore Civil Defence Force is prepared to deploy Operation Lionheart, a dedicated 79-member contingent ready to provide urban search and rescue and/or humanitarian relief assistance to countries affected by major disasters.

PM Wong conveys condolences to those who lost loved ones

In a Facebook post on Friday night, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong conveyed his “deepest condolences” to those who lost loved ones in the earthquake.

He said Singapore “stands in solidarity” with those affected, adding:

In times of crisis, ASEAN’s strength lies in our unity and shared commitment to supporting one another.

He urged Singaporeans in Myanmar and Thailand to stay safe and remain vigilant.

Earlier in the evening, he said on Facebook that Singapore is “closely tracking developments” in the two countries, passing on his “heartfelt thoughts” to everyone affected by the disaster.

Earthquake death toll in Myanmar & Thailand rises to 153

At least 153 people have been confirmed dead from the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that stuck Myanmar on Friday, with the epicentre about 17.2 km from the city of Mandalay.

The country’s junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said 144 were killed, mostly in the capital Naypyidaw, with more than 730 injured, reported CNN.

However, this figure is set to rise as the situation in rural parts of the country is uncertain as electricity and Internet access are down.

Over in Thailand, at least nine people are dead, eight of them killed after a building collapsed in Bangkok, said Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The ninth person died after a crane collapsed in the city.

However, the death toll is set to rise as more than 100 people are still trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building.

Featured image adapted from Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management – NUG on Facebook.