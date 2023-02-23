Mysterious Sphere Washes Up On Japan Beach, Has People Questioning If It’s Godzilla’s Egg

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Mysterious Metal Sphere Ends Up On Enshuhama Beach In Japan

Earlier this week, a metal sphere of unknown origin washed up on a beach in Hamamatsu, Japan.

A local in the area spotted the strange sight before they alerted authorities to the scene.

Further examination into photographs of the object is now ongoing, with residents speculating that it could have come from outer space.

Mysterious sphere washes up on Japan beach

According to BBC, the bizarre sighting occurred on Enshuhama beach in Hamamatsu, Japan.

Measuring about 1.5 metres in diameter and appearing yellow with brown patches, it washed up on the beach’s shores.

After spotting it, a local alerted the authorities, who later cordoned off the scene. Officials arrived soon after to investigate the object.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK World News released footage of the officials inspecting the sphere on 21 Feb via Twitter.

Not a stray mine or part of espionage efforts

X-ray exams revealed that the sphere’s interior was hollow, The Guardian reports. As such, it could not be a stray mine.

There was also no indication that it was part of an effort at espionage by North Korea and China.

The sphere did contain two raised handles, indicating that it could be hooked onto another object. This gave rise to the theory that it could be a mooring buoy that became loose and floated its way to shore.

This theory may not be entirely sound, however. The Daily Mail reports that such large metallic buoys usually have more components and materials inside their outer casing to enhance buoyancy.

Photographs of the object have been sent to Japan’s self-defence forces and the coast guard for further examination.

Sphere had allegedly been there for a month

Residents in the area, however, apparently had to live alongside the perplexing sight for a month.

Speaking to NHK World News, a local man who came to the beach for a run said the commotion surrounding the sphere was confusing, as it had been there for a month.

“I tried to push it, but it wouldn’t budge,” he added.

Local authorities have said that the sphere will be removed from the area soon. With its origins still unknown, theories abound as to what it could be.

Fascinated residents have since dubbed it the “Godzilla egg”, with some even suggesting that it could be an unidentified flying object (UFO).

Featured image adapted from NHK World News on Twitter.