Nadya Dean Passes Away After 11 Days In Coma Post Childbirth

Singapore’s art scene, albeit small, is extremely supportive. Especially to one another as they chase their dreams.

A huge advocate for the local scene was local musician, Nadya Dean, who unfortunately passed away on Monday (1 Nov) at Changi General Hospital.

Source

She was aged just 27 and passed away after 11 days in a coma following premature childbirth.

Nadya was a finalist of Suara 2.0, a singing competition organized by Wisma Geylang Serai (WGS). She leaves behind her husband and 2 kids.

Nadya Dean passes away after 11-day coma

In a report by Berita Harian, Nadya passed around noon on Monday (1 Nov) at Changi General Hospital after being in a coma for 11 days.

Ms Nadya reportedly passed away from eclampsia, a rare condition where high blood pressure results in seizures during pregnancy.

Though doctors had advised her to stay in the hospital after the premature birth of her 2nd child, Nadya chose to return home instead.

A few days later, the 27-year-old fainted and fell into a coma.

Tributes pour in for local musician & art advocate

Nadya was a huge advocate for the local music scene and contributed to many projects in the Malay community here.’

Source

In addition to composing various songs for her contemporaries in the scene, she also produced soundtracks for local productions that aired on Suria.

She was described by many as someone who was always the first to “like and share” anything produced by her peers in the industry.

Her bright demeanour and encouragement have moved many, with over a hundred people seeing her off at her home in Tampines.

May she rest in peace

MS News offers our sincere condolences to Nadya’s loved ones and family.

May she rest in peace and continue inspiring others from above.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.