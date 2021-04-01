Naked Man Lies In The Middle Of Zion Road On 31 Mar

Roads, especially those that frequently experience heavy traffic, are dangerous places to be for pedestrians. Recently, however, a naked man was seen lying in the middle of Zion Road, seemingly oblivious to the vehicles zooming past him.

A kind motorist stopped his car in order to block traffic and protect the man from getting run over by unsuspecting drivers.

Naked man lies on Zion Road with arms & legs sprawled out

According to ROADS.sg, the man was seen lying along Zion Road at around 4pm on Wednesday (31 Mar).

In the video footage, he appeared to be lying flat in the second lane, with his hands and legs sprawled out.

As the camcar approached the man, a stationary vehicle in the same lane came into view, with what looked to be the driver standing behind it.

The video’s caption claims that the driver had intentionally blocked off traffic in order to protect the man from potential accidents.

MS News has reached out to the police and SCDF for more information on the incident.

Kudos to the driver who blocked off traffic

It’s certainly unusual and dangerous for someone to lie in the middle of a busy road.

We hope the man was eventually escorted to safety and will receive the help and support he needs.

Kudos also to the driver who stopped his vehicle to protect the man, preventing any harm from coming his way.

