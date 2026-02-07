Naked woman roams streets in Taiwan before swaying on car’s roof

Naked woman caught roaming streets in Taiwan & swaying on car roof

A woman in Taipei, Taiwan, caused a disturbance after reportedly roaming the streets naked and climbing onto the roof of a car.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Chengde Road Section 3 and Changji Street at 3.44pm on Thursday (5 Feb), when she was spotted wandering without any garments on.

Climbed onto vehicles naked, causing damage

Taiwanese media TVBS reports that the woman was completely naked when she jumped onto the roof of a white sedan.

She then started swaying back and forth until she fell off the rear of the car. The impact “severely dented” the vehicle’s roof.

Shortly afterwards, she ran toward a red SUV, jumped onto its hood, and eventually ended up lying spread-eagled on the asphalt road.

Police and firefighters arrived at the scene to assist the woman from the ground before conveying her to Mackay Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Found to have poor mental condition

Officers identified the woman as a local resident. Her erratic behaviour is suspected to be the result of poor mental and physical health.

Following her medical treatment, social workers have intervened to track her case and provide ongoing assistance and professional care.

Car owners decided not to file any charges

Despite the shock of the event and the damage to one of the vehicles, neither car owners filed charges after learning about her mental health.

The case has been formally reported to the relevant health and social authorities by the police to ensure the woman receives the necessary long-term care and to prevent future incidents.

