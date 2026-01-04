Woman leaps naked from car during rush hour in Taiwan after argument with boyfriend

Woman who jumped out of car naked was having argument with boyfriend about child

A woman in New Taipei City, Taiwan, shocked motorists and pedestrians after jumping naked out of a moving car following a heated argument with her boyfriend during the evening rush hour.

The incident occurred at about 6pm on Friday (2 Jan) along Section 1 of Wenhua Road in Banqiao District, near Xinpu MRT Station, Taiwanese media outlet United Daily News reported.

Bystanders quickly alerted traffic police after witnessing the woman leap from the vehicle onto the busy road.

Argument broke out while boyfriend was driving her home

Traffic officers who were already conducting road control nearby rushed to the scene.

They retrieved clothing from the car to cover the woman, as temperatures that evening had dropped to around 10°C, according to CTWANT.

Traffic was briefly disrupted as officers secured the area and ensured her safety.

Preliminary investigations found that the woman, identified as Ms Zheng, 40, had been arguing with her 38-year-old boyfriend, Mr Chen, while he was driving her home.

Dispute reportedly involved child’s illness and finances

Police said the argument stemmed from disagreements over Ms Zheng’s child from a previous marriage, who was reportedly ill.

Conflicting views on financial management and a perceived lack of emotional support also contributed to the quarrel.

Following an on-site assessment, medical personnel determined that Ms Zheng was emotionally unstable.

She was involuntarily committed and conveyed by ambulance to Far Eastern Memorial Hospital, where her condition later stabilised.

No charges filed over incident

Ms Zheng has since indicated that she does not intend to press charges.

Police confirmed that Mr Chen remained calm throughout the incident and showed no signs of alcohol or drug use.

Mr Chen was taken to the local police station to provide a statement.

Authorities also filed a report under Taiwan’s Domestic Violence Prevention Act to notify the municipal government of follow-up social work intervention.

Featured image adapted from United Daily News.