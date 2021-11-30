Nan Hwa Chong Fish Head Steamboat Restaurant In Bugis Catches Fire On 29 Nov

Fires can break out anywhere, even in the places where you least expect them.

On Monday night, a fire broke out at Nan Hwa Chong Fish Head Steamboat restaurant along North Bridge Road, Bugis.

The fire caused about 20 people to self-evacuate before Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were on the scene.

Luckily, there were no injuries reported in the incident.

Livestream shows Nan Hwa Chong Fish Head Steamboat on fire

On Monday (29 Nov) night, the Singapore Incidents Facebook page went live to report on the fire that broke out at the steamboat eatery in Bugis.

The livestream started from across the eatery, in the vicinity of Textile Centre. From there, one can spot the firefighters and police officers on site.

Source

The restaurant was cordoned off. Smoke can also be seen billowing from the back of the restaurant.

Source

Kitchen exhaust duct cause of fire in steamboat eatery

Later on, we see an elderly man talking to a couple in the vicinity.

He showed a video of what appears to be the cause of the fire—a kitchen exhaust duct (KED) going up in flames.

Source

Responding to MS News’ enquiries, SCDF confirmed that the fire involved a KED. They eventually put out the blaze using 2 water jets.

Thankfully, 20 people, comprising patrons and staff, self-evacuated before their arrival. No injuries were reported.

Lastly, they shared tips on preventing KED fires, such as never leaving one’s cooking unattended.

Image courtesy of SCDF

Take note of fire prevention tips

Thankfully, the ever-reliant SCDF was quick on the scene to put out the fire.

It would be a scary thought to imagine the fire spreading as the shophouses in Bugis are so close to one another.

To those working in kitchens, do take note of the tips shared in the infographic above to prevent any potential fires.

Also read:

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Facebook.